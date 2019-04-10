Willamette River crests, causes flooding in Corvallis area

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The Willamette River crested in the Corvallis area, causing floodwaters to swallow roadways and surround homes and businesses.
The Willamette River crested just under 33 feet. It brought back memories of the 1996 flood for some longtime residents. That year, it hit 33 ½ feet, according to FOX 12 meteorologists.
IMAGES FROM THE AIR: Floodwaters cover Corvallis
Images from the air showed murky floodwaters surrounding homes, businesses and even farm animals.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed several highly traveled roads in the area. Highway 34 was closed to drivers trying to get from Interstate 5 to Corvallis. Highway 34 to Highway 99W was also closed Wednesday.
The best way to get to Corvallis from I-5 was Highway 20.
“I think a lot of people are having trouble getting into town,” said Harold LeBlanc, who has lived in the area since 1975.
Workers had put out sandbags to stop potential floodwaters on Tuesday, but the same area Wednesday was under water.
A bike path outside a Holiday Inn Express was similarly submerged by midday Wednesday, as was the hotel’s underground parking garage.
The National Weather Service said river levels would stay just below flood stage for Salem and Portland.
Still, heavy rain has created a mess in the metro area. Massive logs and debris have been moving along the Willamette.
That has prevented people from getting into the water.
“The boats are pretty fragile and we have been waiting for the debris to clear up a little bit,” said Nick Haley, the head coach of the Rose City Rowing Club.
The rowers haven’t been able to train in the water for two days.
“There has been a proverbial forest drifting down the river,” Haley said.
