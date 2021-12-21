SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Willamette University announced on December 17 that there will be a “quiet period” when students return from winter break to help contain the coronavirus on campus.
During that time the university said students will be encouraged to limit their in-person activities and interactions. Many classes that can be made remote will move online during this two-week period with the intention of returning to full in-person instruction.
For the Salem campus, the quiet period will begin January 10. For the Portland campus, the quiet period will begin January 18.
The university also said they expect everyone to return to campus as originally planned and that they will communicate any changes to students after January 3 if needed.