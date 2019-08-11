Williamsport bound: Sprague Little League heading to World Series after win over Idaho

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – From Alpenrose to Willamsport, the state of Oregon has representatives in both the Little League baseball and softball World Series.
The victorious boys of Sprague Little League flew out of LAX in Los Angeles on Sunday representing the Northwest, bound for Pennsylvania after a win they’ll remember forever that sent them flying to the Little League World Series.
The 12 and 13-year-old boys only play to six innings. Going into the top of the 6th inning, Sprague trailed Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 4-3 when Gavin Price, Coach Travis Price’s son, noticed an opening and took home, putting Oregon up 5-4.
Three outs later, it’s on to Williamsport.
“We went into the fifth inning down, and I knew at any time during the game, I knew that we would come back. We have a real resilient team and the boys know what to do to get the W. It was an amazing game, though it was a nail biter,” said Sprague Little League President Tony Strenke.
Strenke and his family were traveling Sunday, preparing for the madness of what will be this week.
Mom Marti and older brother Korbin say the families are ecstatic even as they scramble to try and find a way to get to the East Coast after Saturday’s game in California.
“They get to go and do something that they dreamed about doing for a long, long time. To be honest, I haven’t felt anything like this before,” Korbin said.
Marti Strenke said, “We’re pretty excited, a little overwhelmed but pretty excited and can’t wait for the experience… We’re pretty honored to represent the whole state of Oregon. We’ve had a lot of support from not just our little town, Salem, but from all over the place so it’s really nice.”
Organizers for the team have set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $20,000 to help offset travel expenses.
While the boys and coaches’ airfare and hotel are covered, family travel is not.
After talking with the coach on Sunday, he says the boys went from elated to rather serious. The gravity of it all set in as they boarded the plane, realizing the chance of a lifetime to be world champions – only three wins away.
They are just the seventh team from Oregon to ever make the Little League World Series.
