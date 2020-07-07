PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The new chief for the Portland State University Campus Public Safety was sworn in on Tuesday.
Willie Halliburton has worked for PSU since 2016 following a 32 year police career. He says his ultimate goal is to build trust between police and the community and says he recognizes the need for change at PSU.
Halliburton has served as a contributing member of the University Public Safety Oversight Committee and mentors several PSU student athletes, the university says.
The university announced late last month that Halliburton would move into the role.
The university has been at odds with student groups over the past several years about the issue of whether officers on campus should be armed. They were first armed in 2014, but the deadly shooting of Jason Washington by a campus officer in 2018 ignited controversy.
