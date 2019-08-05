PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The girls of summer are back at Alpenrose Stadium this week as Alpenrose Dairy plays host to the Little League Softball World Series for the 26th straight year.
The road to Alpenrose has been paved in milk, sweat and tears of joy for the District 4 champs from Willow Creek with that Little League Softball World Series right in their own back barnyard.
“Making it to the World Series, it’s whoooo,” said Kallan Bordwell-Gray. “It’s a little like, is this real? Is this a dream? It’s a dream come true for all of us, really.”
The Little League Softball World Series is so close to home, they can smell it.
“A lot of us have been watching it since we were really young too, so I feel like to actually be playing in it is really cool,” said Sophie Groshong.
“You watch high school games and go, wow, these girls are good. Then you go to Alpenrose and watch these girls, the amount of talent they have and bring to the game and the love and passion that they have, it’s just really, really cool,” said Bordwell-Gray.
By virtue of calling the Rose City home, the District 4 title earned the girls the automatic bid as the host team in the LLSWS.
“It’s just great being there because it’s probably a once in a lifetime experience,” said Lucia Regnier.
As one of 10 teams from around the world converging on southwest Portland, these 12 and 13-year-old girls are the first representatives from Willow Creek to make it to the sacred diamond on the dairy farm, as seen on ESPN, in eight years.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking obviously being in the World Series but we’ll be fine. We’re going to be able to meet people from all over the world,” said Gianna Micciche.
It is a global gathering.
“I’ve learned a little Spanish, a little bit of French, I’m trying,” said Groshong.
When asked it would be if they became the World Series champions, Micciche said, “That would be so awesome, it would be like a lifetime experience.”
The Willow Creek girls draw Canada on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The title game would be the following Wednesday.
