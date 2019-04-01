Wilsonville community unites after ‘mass of flames’ destroys condos under construction

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A community is coming together after a massive fire Sunday ripped through a three-story condo complex under construction and spread to nearby homes in Wilsonville’s Villebois neighborhood.
The fire is under investigation, but fire officials confirmed Monday that gas and electricity had not been installed yet at the complex. The ATF and Oregon State Police are joining the investigation, along with detectives, crime scene technicians, and a representative from the district attorney’s office.
The fire erupted around 1 a.m. Sunday and damaged at least 20 condominiums in the 11000 block of Southwest Collina Lane, according to firefighters.
Witnesses reported seeing flames as much as nearly 100 feet high, and residents in nearby homes were evacuated from the area as flames spread.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors Monday who witnessed the fire, including Gary Dowen, who says he saw flames right outside his front door.
“We had a lot of small explosions, I don’t know if it was cars on the street catching fire–the building itself was just a mass of flames,” Dowen said.
Families Monday were allowed to come back and get some of their belongings, but some say they lost everything.
“We have no smoke damage and no water damage,” Dowen said. “The next three houses next to us were not that lucky, and I feel very bad for them.”
Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire, and community members are rallying around the people who have been affected.
The Quench Taproom is accepting donations for clothing, food, water and blankets. A local bakery, Lux Sucre Desserts, is collecting donations as well. They’re also hosting a cash-only fundraiser Tuesday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wilsonville City Councilor Ben West has set up a GoFundMe page and the American Red Cross is helping victims. If people need help from the Red Cross, they can call the Disaster Relief Hotline 888-680-1455.
