Wilsonville girls, La Salle Prep boys win Oregon 5A soccer titles

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Not since Nov. 2019, when these seniors were sophomores, had the Oregon School Activities Association awarded a big blue trophy.
While COVID-19 won last season, a whole batch of deserving champions and runners-up have something for the school trophy case and their personal memory bank.
The Hillsboro stadium quadruple header kicked off at the top of the morning with 5A Northwest Oregon conference foes. No. 1 Wilsonville vs. No. 2 La Salle Prep. The Wildcats downed the Falcons 5-0 earlier in the season.
Lindsay Antonson was a FOX 12 Senior Spotlight kid this season for a reason. The all-time goal scoring queen in the Beaver State. The Oregon State University commitment was playing in the biggest match of her career like an all-world performer.
Antonson’s second goal of the match arrived mid-way thru the first half.
A season for the time capsule @beaverwsoccer commit @AntonsonLindsey & the No. 1 Wilsonville Wildcats 🎞 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pnc9ALYI6j— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) November 13, 2021
But the Falcons swooped right back behind it’s all-star, junior Emilia Warta. From the top of the box to slice the deficit in half. The first goal allowed by Michigan-bound Maddie Erickson in a month.
Warta would smoke another one in before the break. It made the game 2-2 in the matter of three minutes.
Antonson’s third goal arrived in the penalty kick deposit. Number 139 of her illustrious career.
Then Wilsonville with some insurance. Dalton Murmis knocks one in off the corner and sweet relief.
Two years after falling in penalty kicks in the final, Wilsonville wins the title 4-2. It handed La Salle two of its three losses. The Wildcats finish the season 18-0-1.
"It doesn't feel real to be honest with you,” Antonson said. “It feels like a dream. I have been waiting for this moment since 2019 when we lost. Just to be here, it's just bittersweet. It's amazing."
"I think that we are the trailblazers for Wilsonville,” Erickson said. “And go Cats!"
La Salle Prep got another shot with the top-seeded Falcon boys going up against No. 3 Corvallis. A rematch of the 2018 title tilt when the Spartans won 1-0 and the Falcon seniors were merely freshman.
Crown ‘em as defending 5A @OSAASports champs @lsprepathletics 👑 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ElSp5uTExB— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) November 13, 2021
The lead bird for La Salle out of Milwaukie is senior striker Mizael Harris. He scored 24 goals and 21 assists on the season.
A penalty kick in the 13th got it going. Harris drew another foul inside the box and stashed away his second goal of the day. A first half brace became a title match hat trick.
Talented talons forever champs @LaSallePrep 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gR9Awymovk— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) November 13, 2021
Sophomore sensation Kevin Serrano-Maldonado scored another two to record a brace before the day was done.
LSP goes unbeaten in its last 10 to close at 15-1-1 and defend the title from 2019. A five-goal clean sheet for Parker English. A flashback for Monty Hawkins who returned to coach La Salle this season after leading the Falcons to three finals in the early 1990s.
"It was really satisfying,” Harris said. “It was definitely meaningful. I think that last year it was all jumbled up, all crazy and this year it feels good to win."