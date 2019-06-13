LAS VEGAS, NV (KPTV) – The search for a Wilsonville woman and her daughter has ended in Las Vegas.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Christina Gale Dixon, 35, and her 13-year-old daughter Kylee Dixon, were located in Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office and Wilsonville police asked for the public’s help locating them earlier this week.
Officers said a court order was issued last Friday for Kylee to be placed in the custody of the Oregon Department of Human Services. Deputies said the girl is in need of medical attention and her mother ignored the court order.
Online postings by the family state Kylee is battling cancer, but she is in “great care” with her mom, who is treating the teen with the use of CBD oil and naturopathic treatments.
Deputies worked with the FBI on the case and, acting on tips, notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that Christina and Kylee Dixon were in Nevada.
Deputies said they were located Thursday at the Long Horn Casino & Hotel. Kylee was placed in protective custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Oregon DHS is now working with Child Protective Services of Nevada to determine when Kylee will be returned to Oregon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this case. When their investigation is complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible criminal charges.
Related:
6/10: Law enforcement searching for missing Wilsonville girl, mother in violation of court order
6/11: Deputies search for mom, daughter amid cancer treatment dispute
6/12: Police release new vehicle info in search for Wilsonville mother, daughter possible on OR coast
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.