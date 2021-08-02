Wilsonville police looking for tips after tortoise escapes from pet store, taken by unknown woman

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – The Wilsonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing tortoise that crawled out of a pet store on July 9 and was then taken from a nearby intersection by an unknown woman.
Deputies contracted to Wilsonville PD responded to the Critter Cabana pet store around 1:15 p.m. on July 9. A sales associate told deputies that a 30-year-old, 25-pound sulcata tortoise named Walter had crawled out of the store after a customer had left the door to the store propped open. The sales associate told deputies it was not uncommon for Walter to crawl out of the store -- the tortoise was described as "surprisingly fast and smart."
Several minutes later, a passerby contacted the store to report that he had seen a woman take the tortoise from a nearby intersection near Southwest Holly Street and Southwest Jessica Street.
The woman is described as a thin white female, age 40-50, with long blonde hair. She was carrying a blanket, and shouted at the passerby that she was going to take the animal. "My neighbor has a turtle," the woman reportedly told the passerby. "I think this might be my neighbor's.... I'm going to take it to them." The woman then reportedly wrapped Walter in a blanket and left the scene with the tortoise, heading eastbound.
Walter is valued at $1,300. Anyone with information on Walter's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case #21-014439.
