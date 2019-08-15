CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Wilsonville mother accused of taking her daughter out of the state to avoid cancer treatment has been booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
Christina Dixon was booked early Thursday morning on two counts each of first-degree custodial interference and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
On June 10, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Wilsonville police asked for the public's help locating Christina and her 13-year-old daughter Kylee.
Officials said a court order was issued for Kylee to be placed in the custody of the Oregon Department of Human Services. Deputies said the girl is in need of medical attention and her mother ignored the court order.
Online postings by the family state Kylee is battling cancer, but she is in “great care” with her mom, who is treating the teen with the use of CBD oil and naturopathic treatments.
Deputies worked with the FBI on the case and, acting on tips, notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that Christina and Kylee were in Nevada.
The sheriff's office said Christina and Kylee were located on June 13 at the Long Horn Casino & Hotel. Kylee was placed in protective custody.
Christina is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Oregon City.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
This is medical kidnapping. Say what you will about your 'beliefs', but the government can take your children if any medical professional reports you for not following their orders.
I have so many issues with this its crazy! Doctors have the right to give kids treatment, shots, medication WITHOUT parent consent, why can't parents do the same! My daughter was talked into the gardasil shot, allowed my 16 year old daughter make that choice WITHOUT me, or my consent! She struggled for years to conceive, and I believe its because of that shot! This poor mom shouldn't be put in jail for trying to save and help her daughter. Not to mention, the daughter is old enough to be able to tell authorities that how she is feeling, if she is feeling better with moms choice of treatment, or the doctors choice.
