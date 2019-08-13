WinCo Foods in Beaverton reopens after suspicious package prompts evacuation

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - WinCo Foods in Beaverton was evacuated Tuesday evening after someone spotted a suspicious package near the store’s entrance, according to Beaverton police.
Beaverton police responded to the store off Cedar Hills Boulevard around 6 p.m. and called a bomb squad to consult. The bomb squad examined the package to determined it was empty.
The store reopened a bit before 7:30 p.m. and resumed normal operations.
According to the police department, WinCo chose to evacuate the store and officers did not direct it.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
