PORTLAND, OR (AP) - Weather forecasters say strong winds are expected to blow volcanic ash that's on Mount St. Helens to nearby Washington state communities and that the blowing ash could affect aviation.
The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted Sunday that there has been “NO ERUPTION” but that dust and ash from Mount St. Helens would drift westward because of strong east winds.
There has been NO ERUPTION...but Dust and Ash from @MtStHelensNVM will drift westward today due to strong east winds. This will primarily impact aviation users, but everyone should avoid outdoor activities near the area as dust and ash may cause some respiratory problems. pic.twitter.com/42GReHn6dV— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 14, 2018
Meteorologist Will Ahue with NWS Portland said Sunday that the ash expected to be sent into the air is left over from previous eruptions.
The warning about the ash covers communities to the west of the 8,366-foot peak.
Ahue says the ash could also cause respiratory problems for people.
Winds were blowing at 25 mph with gusts of 40 mph but they were expected to ease up later on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.