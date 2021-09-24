Damage to downtown Seaside theater after it was struck by bullets (viewer-submitted photo)
SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Seaside Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a theater Thursday evening.
Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the downtown area of Seaside after they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots being fired. Police said 911 callers also reported shots fired in the area of Avenue A and South Columbia Street.
An upper-level window at the Times Theatre & Public House, located at 130 Broadway, was damaged by gunfire. Police said the theater was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in this case. Anyone with information about the shooting, including surveillance video, please contact Sgt. Josh Gregory with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
