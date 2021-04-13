Window safety advocates remind parents about 'stop at 4' rule ahead of spring weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Spring weather is in full effect here in the metro area and safety professionals are reminding parents about the danger of open windows.
"In Oregon, of course, we love that, and we begin to open the windows for the fresh air and beautiful days we have coming up," Don Porth, a former Portland Firefighter and "Stop at 4" member, said.
However, as we see nicer days, window safety advocates like Porth are reminding parents that open windows are a caution to kids six years old and younger.
According to the National Safety Council, more than 3,300 kids are injured each year from falling out of windows.
"Small children have a balance issue. If they get near a window and they get too much of their head over the balance point, they can topple very easily," Porth said.
Porth is a member of "Stop at 4" - an advocacy group highlighting window safety and reminding parents windows should only be open four inches if they have young children.
"That four-inch distance is important because it’s the same thing incorporated into the rails of cribs so kids can’t get their head stuck. It’s the same for balusters on stairways and railings," Porth said.
There are some ways you can prevent your child from falling - like moving furniture away from windows. Porth said you can also buy and install a few different devices to put in your windows.
"One is called a window stop," Porth said. "If you put it in the right place, you adjust the window just four inches of opening and then put this in place to stop it, the window will bump against this when it opens to four inches."
"Stop at 4" has a list of devices you can buy, and other resources related to window safety on their website.
