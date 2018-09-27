PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters said it's a miracle a window washer is alive tonight after he fell from a building in downtown Portland.
The window washer plunged down eight stories at the Morgan Building on Wednesday – from top to bottom – landing on his feet, crushing his ankles.
Taisa Antipin was working at the building when she says a man fell from the sky, feet away from her shop's window.
“I ran out and asked if he was OK,” she said. “He said, ‘I don't know.’”
A window washer plunged down EIGHT stories, landed on his feet, shattered his ankles, but survived, only from clutching his rope. his hands are severely burned. It happened at the Morgan building, in downtown Portland. He says his equipment failed, much more at 10:30 #fox12 pic.twitter.com/SYpkPK1r6B— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 28, 2018
Others up above watched the man whizz by, as fast as a bullet, from their office window.
“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw this flash,” a witness said. “There was a little vibration you could feel when he landed on the ground, it was crazy.”
The window washer swung right over the ledge when he zoomed down to the ground, hitting the sidewalk. He was conscious the entire time, holding on to the rope for dear life.
Antipin said, “I saw his hands, they were so burned. I believe he tried to hold himself on the rope.”
FOX 12 spoke with the man, who didn’t want to share his name. He said that his equipment failed, causing him to go over the edge.
He said his heels and ankles were crushed after the fall, his hands burned from clutching that rope.
“I was shaken until the end of the day and all night I was thinking about this guy,” Antipin said. “I praise him to the sky, but honestly I was so scared.”
Police said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating what went wrong. Meanwhile, that window washer is looking at weeks in the hospital, most likely multiple surgeries.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
