GASTON, OR (KPTV) – A lot of businesses are hurting right now, including local wineries.
Kramer Vineyards in Gaston says foot traffic has been down this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But online sales have started to jump.
Kim Kramer was hard at work on Friday packing boxes with wine to be shipped to customers. She says wine club members are buying more on top of their normal shipments, and they’re seeing a lot of first-time buyers.
Kramer says just this month, online sales are up 362-percent compared to this time last year.
“We have sold more wine online in the last two months than we have over the last year,” Kramer said. “So, we have seen foot traffic in our tasting rooms slow down over the last four weeks and it seems like a lot of that activity has shifted to the website.”
The coronavirus pandemic has canceled some events and closed their wine warehouse, Kramer says. She says their spring bottling was canceled because they can’t maintain social distancing.
Kramer says they are a small winery and their full-time worker is bust with shipments, but they have had to let a couple of their part-time employees go.
Kramer says customers have been nice. She says when they call, many people ask how they are doing personally. She says it is a great time to buy wine online from any local winery and that it will be shipped quickly.
