PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Celebrities Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are partnering with two Pacific Northwest wineries to sell special wine to help first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Battle Creek Cellars has a vineyard based in Turner. The winery says it’s had a long partnership with Nocking Point Winery, and that one of Nocking Point’s co-founders is friends with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
They’re all partnering to produce and sell a wine called Quarantine. It’s a 2018 vintage Willamette Valley Pinot Noir from Battle Creek Cellars.
It’s selling two bottles for $50 through Nicking Point’s website. One-hundred percent of the profits will be donated to charities helping first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their announcement video, Kutcher and Kunis say customers can write a toast on the bottle.
“On the bottle, it’s an interactive label, so you can write it says toasting to, and then you can write whoever you want to toast to, so whether it’s a friend that you’re sharing an evening with or somebody who’s doing something great, or by yourself, because you’re at home with your damn kids that you love so much, yeah, just be like, toast to get in through the day,” they said.
Battle Creek Cellars says they’re grateful to help during this unprecedented time.
“I think that this is an incredible way to take the passion that we put into wine and something that is so special to us and bring it out to the public,” Alex Evans, chief marketing officer, said. “And you know, serving people is something that is wonderful and will hopefully bring some joy while at the same time helping out our first responders.”
