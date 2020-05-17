YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Wineries across the state are starting to get back to business.
Stoller Family Estate in Yamhill County reopened this weekend.
Yamhill is one of 31 counties approved to enter Phase 1 of reopening, with several new safety measures and restrictions.
And FOX 12 noticed a lot of changes at Stoller Sunday afternoon.
Tastings at the winery are reservation-only right now, to help them limit group sizes.
They’ve also boosted sanitation efforts and removed many tables to ensure customers stay six feet apart.
“It’s a totally different business model for us. People are used to waking up and wanting to go wine tasting, and ‘Oh, let’s go to Stoller today,’ and with our Phase 1 plan, you have to have a reservation before you come out and taste. But everyone was in really good spirits and enjoyed that they were able to come out,” said Michelle Kaufmann with Stoller Family Estate.
Kaufmann says reservations booked up fast this weekend and they already have calls into next week. You can make an appointment on their website.
