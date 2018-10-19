The winning numbers have been announced for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
They are: 15, 23, 53, 65, 70, Megaball 7.
Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing. The prize climbed from $970 million.
The odds of winning it all were one in 302.5 million.
The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.
The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be $565 million.
Officials say that if there isn't a winner, the prize for Tuesday night's drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.