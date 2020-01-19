Winning off the mats: Union HS wrestler sidelined by concussions finds new role

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Participation in sports is what many high school kids live for, but sometimes their bodies don't allow them to play.
Calvin Buck VI is drawing a line of success in more ways than just on the wrestling mats at Union High School.
“Six Buck” is a senior who has taught many that you don’t need to win a state title to be a champion.
“This season has really helped me focus on that I am more than just wrestling,” said Buck.
Wrestling is life for many and it still is for Buck.
“When you have that passion all the way through, it is very difficult when someone takes it away and that someone is the health. the concussions,” said Union High School wrestling head coach John Godinho.
Four concussions in less than three seasons put the end to the promising prep career of Six Buck.
“It was heartbreaking, but in the grand scheme of things it was better for me to sit out rather than have the opportunity to get hurt again and potentially being worse than what I went through before,” he said.
Buck’s fourth head injury was the worst with horrific timing – in the Tacoma Dome at the state tournament last February.
“I don’t really remember too much I just remember being carried off the mat,” he said.
That fourth concussion put Six Buck down for the count, out of the classroom for two months.
“Sitting in my room just in the dark doing nothing,” he said.
The slurring of his words and stuttering of his speech went on for weeks.
The UHS senior has adopted new pathways to studying.
“Sometimes when I am working too much my head will start hurting and I will stop remembering things, but I have learned some things to help with that. Taking things in shorter chunks and work through it,” he said.
He’s working through it all with the only wrestling coach Union has ever known since inception in 2007, Godinho.
“My goal is using wrestling as an avenue to make good people,” Godinho said.
Buck remains in the mat room, mentoring and coaching up the younger Titans.
“It really brings my spirits up knowing that I have been able to help them reach their goals. That’s really what helps me out there,” he said. “I've just really had a good support group here and I love it and I don’t know what I would do without it.”
Six Buck will be rooting on his Titans at the state meet in Tacoma next month when the Union boys chase their first state title and the girls look to repeat as champs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
