Winter snow storm pummels Oregon Cascades

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Cascades are being pounded by this latest round of winter weather. Forecasters are expecting several feet of snow to fall across the mountains by Tuesday night.
The changing conditions and accumulating snow have prompted winter storm warnings and avalanche warnings.
ODOT crews have been kept busy clearing the snow from the mountain passes and chain restrictions are in place.
“Pretty awesome to hear the snow in feet up here,” skier Lee Engvall said. “Watching what has been going on out in Lake Tahoe seeing that and seeing this happening up here it is making it an awfully good ski season.”
At Timberline Lodge, cars parked in the lot were covered in drifting snow.
Jonathan Smith was among those on the mountain.
“Well, I’m from Atlanta, so we freak out in two inches of snow, so I will be going very slow,” Smith said.
Smith is up on Mount Hood with friends from Atlanta.
“Never, never seen this much snow in my life,” Smith said.
He was out trying to keep their car free of snow as they were expecting to head for home on Tuesday.
“You guys just have this beautiful mountain here, so close to you, so enjoy it," Smith said. "I came across the country to enjoy this, it’s beautiful.”
With snow in the forecast, drivers should check mountain pass conditions before they head into or over the Cascades.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.