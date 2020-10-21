CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - As schools around the northwest continue with distance learning, many districts are discussing how to go forward with high school athletics.
For the Camas School District, the plan is to begin winter sports on Dec 28.
Katelynn Forner, a senior on the Camas High School basketball team, has been training on her own during the summer. She only recently returned to practice with her team in-person.
In the weeks prior, Forner and her teammates challenged each other virtually by posting videos of themselves doing drills on YouTube.
"We had these videos we would all do and we would just, every day, we'd check in and make sure everyone was doing it and every week we'd check up and have challenge days and try to compete as well as we could online," Forner said.
Forner feels like she's been able to keep her skills sharp and stay in shape but has concerns about her opportunities to continue her playing career in college.
"It's been really tough not getting the looks you want, so just waiting this final stretch, you're hoping that something happens, but there's always different plans you can go with, and I just believe that the plan will come for me, just wherever I'm supposed to go, and I'm just going to keep faithful in it," Forner said.
The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association has guidance for school districts based on the levels of COVID-19 in their counties. Clark County is currently in the "high activity" category with more than 75 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.
In that situation, teams can hold in-person practices, but players have to be in groups of six in separate parts of the court or field. League competition is allowed for low-risk sports like cross country and tennis, but basketball is currently considered a "high risk" sport, and league games could only resume if the county gets below 25 cases per 10,000 people.
The WIAA is scheduled to meet on Nov. 18 and could consider changes to its guidance.
