Winter storm causes concern for Beaverton School District, Michelle Obama fans

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The show, despite the snow, must go on–at the Moda Center, at least.
As a winter storm takes aim at the Pacific Northwest, some local organizations are contemplating the possibility of postponing or canceling events.
Snow is set to fall on the Portland metro area, likely bringing one to four inches of snow this weekend, according to FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelson.
The Moda Center Thursday evening said a speaking event featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama will happen as scheduled, but urged the thousands of people expected to attend the event to make responsible travel decisions, as road and weather conditions will vary across the region.
The sold-out event will start at 8 p.m. Saturday and is just one stop on Michelle Obama’s promotional book tour for her memoir, “Becoming”.
Meanwhile, Beaverton School District officials say they’re contemplating what to do about several school dances scheduled for Saturday, including Beaverton High School’s winter dance and Sunset High School’s Bali Hai dance at the Oregon Zoo.
Sunset High School senior Maja Zelen says she’ll understand if administrators choose to postpone or cancel the dance.
“Everybody is excited for the snow, I don’t really think a lot of people are going to the dance,” Zelen said. “A lot of my friends aren’t.”
Zelen, however, says she’s already bought her dress and was planning to attend the dance with her boyfriend. She says she was looking forward to the dance since it’s her last year in high school.
Beaverton School District officials say they plan to make their final decision by midday Friday and will post the update to the district website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
