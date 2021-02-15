PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Even though Oregon’s severe weather event may be wrapping up, local medical providers may still experience problems with COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming days.
The snow and ice storms have caused power outages to freezers protecting COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority, which are incredibly important to keep doses cold, so they don’t spoil.
Without power, those vaccines have to be moved to sites with power, which OHA says they’re helping with. A spokesperson says it’s too early to tell if any have gone to waste.
OHA couldn’t say where there have been outages affecting freezers.
FOX 12 has asked major hospitals in Portland, as well as Saint Alphonsus in Baker City and Ontario, and hasn’t discovered any of these types of reports.
Additionally, an OHA spokesperson tells FOX 12 the winter weather across the country is delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
Doses aren’t getting where they need to mostly, OHA says, because of the canceled flights out of Kentucky and Tennessee.
OHA couldn't say where these delays were happening, either.
Providence Portland Medical Center is the only location FOX 12 heard from locally that experienced a delay this weekend, but a Providence spokesperson says everything is there now, and there were no problems because of the delay.
OHA says they’re in constant communication with the CDC to ensure Oregon’s doses are safe.
They’re continuing to monitor the situation and will let medical providers know when these vaccine shipments resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.