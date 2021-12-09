Winter storm could keep Mt. Hood ski lifts grounded Saturday; what to know before you go

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) - Mount Hood is getting some much-needed snow this weekend, and resorts are hoping this mean they finally get to open.
“Storm's coming in like a lion ... we've got four or five inches since about 5 a.m. ... It's coming down hard,” said John Burton, director of marketing and public relations at Timberline.
Burton is meeting several times a day to make that determination of when the mountain will be open for skiers and snowboarders. This Saturday could be tough with heavy snow and strong winds.
If lifts do open on the mountain, Burton said to always go out on the slopes with a buddy.
“Keep them in sight, keep lines up communication open. Obey all the trail closures,” he said.
Tree wells can pose extreme dangers, too.
“Snow immersion is very real at all ski resorts, so be very aware of that, and that’s even more of a reason that you know always ski with a buddy. There’s that old saying - which couldn’t be more wrong - is there are no friends on a powder day. There’s always friends on a powder day,” Burton said.
He said safety starts at home, before you hit the road.
“Make sure your vehicle's ready to go, so that means the appropriate vehicle with the appropriate snow tires and give yourself a ton of extra time to get up here,” Burton said.
Ski resorts are monitoring the conditions to make up-to-date calls on whether any lifts can open this weekend.