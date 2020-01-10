GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) – Snow plows were clearing roads Friday night as snow started falling in Government Camp.
FOX 12 spoke with people moving through the area, including Mike Cooper, who was headed to Sisters for some snowmobiling.
“The machines have been sitting, waiting to get out, so here we go,” Cooper said.
Cooper and other drivers dealt with low visibility as snow covered Highway 26 on Friday night.
Roads are already getting snow-covered on Hwy 26 in Government Camp. #Snow @fox12weather pic.twitter.com/5iKPFutZAa— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 11, 2020
Cooper, however, wasn’t worried about the winter driving conditions.
“If you’ve got the right tires, you’ll get right through it,” Cooper said. “It’s the water in the ruts down the road that’s going to get somebody.”
For when the road conditions do get somebody, Gary Jones, of Parkdale Towing, will be ready.
“This is one of those places where you can’t fix your problems with a smart phone app,” Jones said.
The tow company is one of few around Mount Hood, and the only one with a 4WD pickup on tracks.
“This thing will go anywhere a snowmobile will go,” Jones said. “So, the deep snow, it’s no problem for this. It will just float right on top.”
Jones says they spend most of the year preparing their fleet for big winter storms like the one forecasted this weekend. He says people who come up to the mountain unprepared are the ones that usually need his help.
“Most of the accidents we see involve people with all four brakes locked up, just sliding across the ice,” Jones said. “They’ll come up with a vehicle that’s not suitable for the conditions. They won’t have the proper type of tires. Sometimes, they’ll have tire chains, but they’ve never put the tire chains on.”
If you have no cell phone service and can’t call a tow, here are some winter storm driving hacks with random items you might already have in your car:
Use kitty litter instead of sand for traction under your tires
Cover your windshield wipers with old socks to keep them from freezing
Put plastic bags on side mirrors to help them from freezing
The alcohol in hand sanitizer can help melt ice in locks
Drivers who venture up to Government Camp this weekend should come prepared. Parkdale Towing recommends that drivers always carry tire chains they know how to use, a shovel, and warm, dry clothing.
