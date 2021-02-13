(KPTV) – The regional winter weather has made roads dangerous, caused damage and now, forced many more COVID-19 vaccination appointments to be canceled.
While appointments at the Oregon Convention Center were already canceled for Saturday, the same will now apply to Sunday.
Legacy Health announced the following Saturday morning “To ensure the safety of patients and staff, the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday for vaccination appointments.”
Anyone whose scheduled appointment has been canceled will be contacted by Legacy Health for rescheduling.
Sunday is the third day of canceled appointments across the area because of winter weather.
UPDATE: #All4Oregon mass vaccination site canceled Sunday now too due to weather. This is on top of VA clinics canceling appointments through the weekend at Vancouver, Portland and Salem clinics and OHSU's 8k canceled appointments at 3 of their vaccination locations.@fox12oregon https://t.co/80vRXL6qJ8— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 13, 2021
Legacy Health told FOX 12 Sunday’s cancellations impacted 2,700 appointments.
Visit www.All4Oregon.org for up-to-date vaccination information.
Saturday appointments through Salem Health are also canceled due to the weather conditions.
The vaccine clinics at located at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center and Salem Health Medical Clinic – Woodburn will be closed for the day. Those affected should check www.salemhealth.org/vaccine for information on rescheduling appointments for next week.
