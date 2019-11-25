(KPTV) - Travelers headed over mountain passes or down to southern and central Oregon for Thanksgiving should be prepared for hazardous driving, warns the Oregon Department of Transportation.
More than a foot of snow could drop in the Cascades over the next several days, and a major snowstorm is expected to hit the southern half of Oregon as well as central and eastern Oregon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
ODOT is encouraging drivers headed to these areas to have chains ready and make sure their cars are in good travel shape. Ensure that your car is filled with gas and emergency supplies.
Those who encounter snow and ice should keep cruise control off and plan for slow conditions and a long commute.
FOX 12 spoke to a trucker who received word Sunday night that he would have to adjust his schedule and delay his trip to California.
“I got a phone call saying we had to wait to see what the weather is going to do before we took off,” said Melton Roach. “I’m an oversize load so if the storm hits, we’re not going to get very far.”
Roach’s route is lined up with the path of the winter storm.
“It’s tough because you don’t know what the weather is going to do - number one - and you don’t know what other drivers are going to do, so you have to be careful,” Roach said.
With the delay, Roach won’t make it home to St. Louis for Thanksgiving.
“It’s part of the job, sometime these things happen,” Roach said. “As long as I can get there by Christmas, I’ll be alright.”
ODOT suggest that drivers check their route ahead of time with Trip Check: www.tripcheck.com.
