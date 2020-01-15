HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the central Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday night.
According to the warning, an overnight storm could bring accumulations anywhere from 3” to 6”.
In the city of Hood River, which is within the warning area, snow fell throughout much of Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s nice – it’s nice to see it,” said resident Jim Osborne.
Plows with the Oregon Department of Transportation were seen in the city’s downtown area as road conditions worsened following nightfall.
“They seem to have them pretty under control around town here,” Osborne told FOX 12.
In the afternoon and into the night, families crowded the local park for sledding and snowballs.
“We’re snow bunnies, so we wait for the snow,” said resident Mindy Taylor. “This is our favorite time.”
Taylor was with her children and their puppy.
Her 7-year-old son, Chaz, said playing in the snow is an outdoor blast that he’s been waiting all season for.
“I like that you can sled on it and play with it,” he said.
The multi-day wintry weather event this week has so far given Hood River students their first snow day of the year.
On Wednesday morning, schools had a two-hour delay due to slick roads. At night, temperatures dropped down below freezing – making many side roads slick once again.
“Freeway is clear. You get off the freeway - a little slippery,” Osborne said. “But, plenty of gravel everywhere.”
Dispatchers with the Hood River Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 deputies had responded to multiple vehicle slide-offs Wednesday night. They urged drivers to slow down and also said residents who don’t need to go out should stay home.
“I try to slow down, you know,” Osborne said. “Give plenty of space between me and the other driver.”
Stay tuned to FOX 12 and KPTV.com for the latest changing weather updates.
