HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Kids, couples and families from across the Portland metro area are expected to visit Hillsboro's Winter Village this year.
The event begins Nov. 23 and includes the region’s only open-air ice rink, according to officials. The rink is located in the Jerry Willey Plaza in Hillsboro’s Orenco Station neighborhood near the MAX station and closes Jan. 6.
Visitors may also shop at local stores or visit a nearby café.
City officials erected the first Winter Village three years ago and later extended the skating season and provided a larger ice rink.
According to officials, more than 14,000 people visited Winter Village during its first three years. They say they expect large crowd this year, too.
Skates are available to rent. Tickets range from $12 to free, depending on age. Read more about the rink and its hours of operation on the City of Hillsboro's website.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.