COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Winter weather has arrived in the Columbia River Gorge, and some people are venturing out to see it.
Cars and trucks are still able to make their way east and west on Interstate 84, but conditions are changing and drivers need to be careful.
"It’s insane. We knew the weather was going to be like this but it wasn’t going to stop us from being here at Multnomah Falls," said Mike Felix, who is visiting the metro area.
A good winter storm with the spectacular view of Multnomah Falls is enough to draw some people out, and tour guides Sara Gilbert and Edwin Skaug were willing to oblige them.
"We come out to the Gorge all the time and we have some guests who were willing to brave the snow with us," Gilbert said.
The Felix and his family are from Los Angeles and didn't have a stitch of cold weather clothing when they came to Portland.
"We went on Amazon and bought everything right before coming here," Felix said.
People are making the trek out to Multnomah Falls even in blowing ice and snow. We talked to some of them about driving and proper clothing. See it on #Fox12Oregon Noon News. pic.twitter.com/89r0CHFdP8— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 11, 2021
Multnomah County deputies are patrolling the area to make sure everyone is safe. If the interstate closes down, they can help get people out.
ODOT is asking drivers to think smart and think ahead with snow and ice in the forecast. Drivers should slow down, carry chains and know how to use them, and leave more space between you and other vehicles.
"Keep your speed down, and traction tires are great," Skaug said.
ODOT plow trucks carrying salt and sand were seen heading east on I-84. Crews are out working to keep roads safe and clear as possible, but say they can work faster and more safely if there are fewer cars on the road.
