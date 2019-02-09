(KPTV) – Many people are enjoying snow activities such as skiing, sledding, and making snowmen on Saturday, but due to the snow, driving became a little hazardous.
The FOX 12 Weather team predicted that mixed snow and rain Friday night would turn into traces of snow to a few inches in the western metro and more in the east overnight.
Roadways ranged from seeing some flakes to being blanketed and slick. Highways and freeways through Portland such as Hwy 26 and I-84 saw accumulation.
Despite fun and games for some, there were a few traffic accidents in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews were working to pull a tanker truck away from a vehicle it pinned against the ramp wall on the I-5 to 84 east on-ramp earlier this morning.
Crews are working to pull the tanker truck away from the vehicle it pinned against the ramp wall from I-5 SB to I-84 EB early this morning. This area remains closed. Use https://t.co/SsqxkwoOBg for updates. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/35ibSDtWvX— Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) February 9, 2019
Meanwhile, FOX 12’s Tyler Dumont witnessed a tanker truck that went off SR-14 West in Washougal near milepost 22 and also captured several trees down causing power outages in Clark County.
Tanker truck went off SR-14 West in Washougal near MP 22. Crew working on towing it now. pic.twitter.com/O3nMKtWjKA— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 9, 2019
Tree down on power lines at P & 49th Streets in Washougal. Road closed. May take crews a bit to get here, Clark Public Utilities tell me pic.twitter.com/xUGDRSEHDE— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 9, 2019
East of I-205 on Southeast Stark, a biting east wind kept temperatures around freezing for most of the day.
P-bot plow trucks cleared away packed snow into the early afternoon.
We’ve spotted several PBOT plow trucks clearing streets. Neighbors say they’re happier with the city’s response to snow this time around. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9HsRDw0PHf— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) February 9, 2019
On 82nd Avenue, Troy Weller spent the better part of an hour meticulously shoveling his sidewalk and driveway.
But even though it took some digging out, he said it was a far cry from the last major storm.
“That last time we had that snowpocalypse, whatever you call it, that was ridiculous. I had friends in Chicago calling and saying, ‘what’s wrong with you people out there?” Weller said.
Despite the difficulties, many people were out enjoying the snow including Portland celebrity the Unipiper.
So who wants to build a snowman?? ❄ ⛄ ❄ #PDXSnowpocalypse2019 #kgwweather #pdxtst #koinsnow #SaturdayMorning #snowpocalypse2019 #snow #portland #pdx pic.twitter.com/OXzrSa5FZH— The Unipiper (@TheUnipiper) February 9, 2019
The snow also caused closures in Multnomah County, including Multnomah County Animal Services, the Multnomah County Health Department’s mid-County dental clinic and all libraries in the county.
Another place that will be closed Saturday is the Oregon Zoo.
Saturday night, everyone falls below freezing quickly after sunset. Some snow showers will move back over the metro area from eastern Oregon overnight. Anyone in the metro area could get a dusting to 1” of snow. That 1” is most likely east metro where roads are already ice/snowy snow not much effect, according to Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen. Lows drop into the upper 20s
The snow storm is a developing story, stick with FOX 12 coverage throughout the weekend.
