PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you have plans to head through the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday morning, there is a change you could be met by gusty winds, freezing temps, snow and ice.
Winds in the west end of the Gorge are expected to gust between 50 and 60 m.p.h.
Tuesday night, gusts near 40 m.p.h were recorded at Vista House.
Further east, the central and eastern Gorge were expecting between and inch and four inches of snow Tuesday, a sight that has been rare this winter in Hood River.
“This winter, like I said, we haven’t really plowed anythin,g so we haven’t had any income,” Loran Ayles, a snow plow operator with Ayles Services, said.
Ayles says so far this winter he’s de-iced a parking lot and that’s it as the area hasn’t seen a really big snow storm. Word of this latest story has Ayles ready to go if enough snow falls Tuesday.
“To be able to supplement my income a little bit because of that, great, you know, I’ll take it, I understand that is not everyone’s bag of tea, but like I said, we take what we get,” Ayles said.
As we head deeper into winter, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to take it slow and be prepared for tricky weather and road conditions.
They put together several tips for drivers to remember:
