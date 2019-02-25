Winter weather makes for icy crashes on Portland’s west side, potentially tricky Tuesday commute

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Drivers had a tough time navigating snowy and ice-covered roads on Portland’s west side Monday morning, especially along NW Germantown Road.
Around 5:30 a.m., Dan Carabello said he was going to stop by a friend’s house before heading in to work. He was heading west on Germantown just north of Old Germantown Road going about 10 m.p.h. when he ran into trouble.
“I knew it was bad, so I was going pretty slow, but as I came around this corner, the car just took off," Carabello said. "There was no stopping it. It kind of turned sideways and I went sideways into the ditch and that was that. The two cars behind me followed me in.”
When FOX 12 caught up with Carabello, his black Mercedes was flipped onto its side and in a ditch off the road, followed by two more cars still stuck in the ditch right behind him.
Carabello was checked out at the hospital, but thankfully he’s okay. He was stuck upside down in the driver’s seat and had to be rescued by Good Samaritans as the ambulance was on the way.
“There were a couple guys that got me out, because I was hanging upside down by the seat belt,” Carabello said. “They didn’t want me to stay in the car because other vehicles were coming down and they were concerned that someone was going to plow into me.”
He said both of his side curtain airbags went off, and his insurance company believes his car is totaled. He just got it at the beginning of the year.
“It’s a helpless feeling, and I’m a professional driver, 35 years now behind the wheel, never had a major accident,” he added.
Carabello drives for Darigold and is also a driver for Uber and Lyft, but now the crash means he’ll have to lose out on that extra income while everything is sorted out.
A little farther east on Germantown, it was also a wintry mess as car after car slid out on the ice just past Skyline.
FOX 12 watched as a line of tow trucks pulled drivers out of ditches.
University of Portland student Nathan Williamson was one of them.
“There was just a line of cars, someone decided to stop right in the middle of the road and didn’t want to keep coming up,” Williamson said. “I came to a complete stop right here and then it was just ice and I slid right over there because of the incline.”
FOX 12 also spoke with a contractor with AAA who was working in the storm to help people change tires and give jump starts.
When he was coming up Germantown, he pulled over to put on chains and saw how quickly drivers around him ran into problems.
“People kept trying to come even though I said it’s not safe, just turn back around,” he told us. “But they thought they could make it and this is the result.”
Tuesday morning’s commute could be tricky as well, as the snow and moisture out on the roads has the potential to freeze overnight.
Take it slow in the morning, watch out for black ice and stay with FOX 12 for all of your weather updates.
