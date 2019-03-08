Winter weather not done yet: Snow falls on Friday commute, advisory issued in metro area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The winter weather isn’t done just yet, with some Portland metro areas seeing heavy snowfall during Friday evening's commute.
Wait, Portland, I thought it was March? pic.twitter.com/wX0E41G3ll— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 9, 2019
A problem spot for drivers Friday night was at Germantown and Skyline Boulevard, where several drivers got stuck and had to wait for tows.
FOX 12 spoke with drivers who were stuck for a while, including Monica Matias, who said she was headed into Hillsboro to see her boyfriend.
“I was headed over there was going to take a shortcut and police are blocking the road,” Matias said.
Chris Ableidinger said he also got stuck in the snow.
“It seems like the problems are usually when it’s unexpected,” Ableidinger said. “A few weeks ago, there was a snow storm, and so I just worked from home because this road was closed, but if they have the foresight to like, put treatment down, it’s usually not too bad.”
FOX 12 meteorologists said other areas that saw heavy snow shows and even some snow sticking to the road included Gresham, Milwaukie, Happy Valley, Clackamas, Troutdale, and parts of southeast Portland.
Areas of Gresham, Milwaukie, Happy Valley, Clackamas, Troutdale, SE Portland... any of you could see sticking snow in the next 30 minutes. A quick inch is possible in these heavy showers which could also temporarily stick to the roads. pic.twitter.com/5Cz3x04lv6— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) March 9, 2019
Viewers called, tweeted and send photos to FOX 12 of snow in Lake Oswego and Tigard, too.
RELATED: Viewer photos show snowfall during Friday evening commute
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Portland metro area Friday night, including Portland, Hillsboro, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham and Troutdale.
The advisory was set to be in effect through 9 p.m. Friday with up to 2 inches of snow possible in some areas.
Radar shows the area of snow moving east across the south and east parts of the Portland metro area. To the south and north rain may mix with a few wet snowflakes. Outlined area may see up to 2 inches of snow this evening. pic.twitter.com/0g2pTtwfMK— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 9, 2019
The advisory mainly targeted the southwest metro area near Lake Oswego and Tigard extending east-northeast to Happy Valley and Gresham.
Drivers were told to expect possible slick road conditions in those areas.
Here is a look at 99W at Taylors Ferry. pic.twitter.com/YOEDo28R9M— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 9, 2019
The forecast calls for a dry and milder weekend.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.