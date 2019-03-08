Winter weather not done yet: Snow falls on Friday commute, advisory issued in metro area

Photo: Heidi Melleberg Olson in Tigard

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The winter weather isn’t done just yet, with some Portland metro areas seeing heavy snowfall during Friday evening's commute.

A problem spot for drivers Friday night was at Germantown and Skyline Boulevard, where several drivers got stuck and had to wait for tows.

FOX 12 spoke with drivers who were stuck for a while, including Monica Matias, who said she was headed into Hillsboro to see her boyfriend.

“I was headed over there was going to take a shortcut and police are blocking the road,” Matias said.

Chris Ableidinger said he also got stuck in the snow.

“It seems like the problems are usually when it’s unexpected,” Ableidinger said. “A few weeks ago, there was a snow storm, and so I just worked from home because this road was closed, but if they have the foresight to like, put treatment down, it’s usually not too bad.”

FOX 12 meteorologists said other areas that saw heavy snow shows and even some snow sticking to the road included Gresham, Milwaukie, Happy Valley, Clackamas, Troutdale, and parts of southeast Portland.

Viewers called, tweeted and send photos to FOX 12 of snow in Lake Oswego and Tigard, too.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Portland metro area Friday night, including Portland, Hillsboro, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham and Troutdale.

The advisory was set to be in effect through 9 p.m. Friday with up to 2 inches of snow possible in some areas.

The advisory mainly targeted the southwest metro area near Lake Oswego and Tigard extending east-northeast to Happy Valley and Gresham.

Drivers were told to expect possible slick road conditions in those areas.

The forecast calls for a dry and milder weekend. 

