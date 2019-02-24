Winter weather ‘snow’ problem for bikers on ‘Worst Day of the Year Ride’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Bikers pedaled across Portland Sunday morning as they took part in the "Worst Day of the Year Ride”.
Organizers say that’s the name of the annual cycling event because the weather generally isn’t the best this time of year; they say it encourages people to get out on their bikes, regardless of what the weather is like.
The event was originally scheduled to happen a couple of weeks ago, but organizers had to reschedule because it was expected to be icy.
“I just thought we’d wait and catch it the next time around,” Andy Glenn, a participant in the event this year, said. “We live in the northwest–it’s either raining or snowing here all the time, we can’t just let that stop us from having a good fun.”
Because of the winter weather advisory in the Portland metro area, organizers adjusted their challenge route so riders didn’t have to ride through the West Hills.
