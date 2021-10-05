Winter weather training begins for PBOT workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Workers with the Portland Bureau of Transportation are getting ready for winter weather, and they have a fun way of doing it.
On Tuesday morning, an obstacle course was set up at the Portland International Raceway where drivers took turns behind the wheel of dump trucks with snowplows attached.
Workers say it's a great way to refresh their skills, and also say Portlanders can get themselves ready for winter weather too.
"When people are out there on the plows they are doing the best they can. I drove around in, I guess in not the best of conditions but it was only a little light rain. So when people are out there during snow emergencies and when our crews are actually out there doing the work, it's important for everyone to be careful out there. They're huge trucks, they keep the public safe, but I felt like it was coming in for a landing when I came here." said PBOT Director Chris Warner.
PBOT sets up the obstacle course every October.