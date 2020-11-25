Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show returns to the Portland International Raceway

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland holiday tradition is back and pandemic-friendly.
The Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show at Portland International Raceway starts Friday night. You can enjoy it from the safety of your own car and it benefits a good cause.
It’s known as the “largest holiday light show west of the Mississippi.”
There are more than 250 light pieces spanning two miles
As far as COVID-19 safety precautions it is drive thru so you stay in your car there aren’t any biking or walking opportunities this year.
There can only be up to six people per car.
Organizer say 100 percent of the money will go to the Sunshine Division which gives free emergency food to people in times of crisis and this year is the busiest they’ve ever been in their 98-year history.
They’ve been doing home deliveries too since april and have helped ten times as many families this year as they did during that time last year.
But because of covid-19 their biggest fundraising events were canceled and they had to sideline volunteers.
Which makes this winter wonderland more important than ever for them… it’s their largest and only fundraising event for the entire year as they continue helping families through the holiday season.
“To do all of those programs without volunteers, community support is a great way to support us out of the house and do something positive,” Kyle Camberg, Executive Director at Sunshine Division.
Winter Wonderland drive-through hours are:
- Sunday through Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Friday through Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Hours will be extended on Christmas week starting on Sunday., Dec. 20 through 26, from 4:30 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.
Information on how to purchase tickets, COVID-19 safety protocols and general information can be found at winterwonderlandportland.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at Portland area Safeways or Albertsons.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.