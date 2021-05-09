PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After nearly four decades in junior and pro hockey, the Winterhawks' head equipment manager is calling it quits, and you can just call him "Peaches."
Mark "Peaches" Brennan has visions of sweaters and socks dancing in the washing machine of his mind.
"Each player has roughly four masks and a gator; multiply that by 27 players," Brennan said.
Being a hockey team head equipment manager is a numbers game.
"Everyone that works sports keeps count. We keep count of everything," he said. "When you're folding towels, you count. When you are loading bags, you count. When you work a game, you count."
True to his nature, Peaches will tally one more game night with number 2,251 on Tuesday when the ol' skate sharpener grinds to a halt.
"I am at the point now where my mind never rests," Brennan said. "I'll wake up in the middle of the night thinking about hockey things and stuff that I need to do at work."
His work began as a play, as the 62-year-old was "born with skates on" like 'all' kids from Ontario.
"I do have the false teeth to prove that I did play hockey, which kind of surprises the kids," Brennan said.
Peaches paid his dues as a trainer and bus driver for Westminster back in 1983 when he met a girl named Judy in Portland.
"We had that famous nine-game playoff round and got to know her a little bit better because she was coming to games," he said.
Love on the road.
"That was back in the day when you couldn't get a seat to the Memorial Coliseum," Brennan said.
Peaches ripened up and soon tasted a sweet gig with the Detroit Red Wings of the NHL.
"I was like 25 or 26, I was the youngest equipment guy in the NHL, and I don't think there's going to be anybody that's going to come in and do that now," he said.
These days are certainly different.
"When I was in Detroit, I couldn't play goalie, but I could play in goal, I was a practice goalie when they had a day off, so 7 or 8 guys would show up to practice, and they'd say, 'can you put this gear on so we can have something to shoot at?' I'd have (Steve) Yzerman and (Nicklas) Lidstrom and (Sergei) Fedorov shooting pucks at me just for fun. I'd be out in that, so that was kind of fun. It was different," Brennan said.
After nine years in the motor city, 13 with the Florida Panthers, a Stanley Cup Finals run, and two NHL All-Stars Games later, Peaches stepped away from the rink before being sucked back in by his first and when wife Judy came to Portland 10 years ago.
"The only real difference between Junior (hockey) and the Pros is if we ever have trouble with a guy in the NHL, we basically had to deal with it man-to-man," he said. "When we have trouble with the kids, we can basically say, 'well, we'll call your mom or dad and you can get away with that in Junior."
A life in hockey means Peaches has tentacles all over North America.
"I am at the point where these kids will get drafted and go to teams in the NHL, and the general managers or the coaches are former players or people that I know. So when they go to that city, I say, 'Say hi to the head coach for me, I had him when he was a junior,' and they look and go, "really?" he said.
Really? Like how a Red Wings' rib' gave mark his new nickname after Judy was overheard calling him "a peach" at a party with players in earshot.
"Fast forward to 2010, I got inducted into the trainer and Equipment Manager Wall of Honor at the Hall of Fame in Toronto. I had that put on my plaque, my nickname, so my wife said, 'no, you didn't?" I said, 'yes, I did," Brennan said.
Now, will call will be waiting for the Hockey Hall of Famer in retirement.
"Hopefully, I don't have to pay for a ticket. Haha," he said. "I know enough people and security that I can probably get my way in here, so I might know somebody.
The next time real-life fans are allowed in this barn, hopefully, come the fall, "Peaches" will have to be on the other side of the ice and the glass at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with the Winterhawks.
