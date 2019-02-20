WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A crash involving semis shut down all lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Wednesday.
The crash occurred just north of Exit 271 for Woodburn.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that all northbound and southbound lanes were closed by around 6:30 p.m.
One southbound lane reopened by 7 p.m.
By 7:15 p.m., all northbound lanes had re-opened, with only one southbound lane still closed.
Firefighters responded to the scene hours earlier for a crash involving two semis. Police said it was taking a substantial amount of time to remove the trucks.
There were no reports of injuries.
Troopers said the cause of the crash was weather-related. Hail and graupel fell in the area Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
