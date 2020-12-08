PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 36 additional deaths to COVID-19 in Oregon Tuesday, raising the state's total to 1,080.
"The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "Today we share an unfortunate milestone since the first case was reported in February that 36 deaths were reported today, the highest single day loss of life to date from COVID-19. All of us are affected, and the families and friends of those lost most of all. These lost lives touch our families, our workplaces, our neighborhoods, and our communities.
"At this unfortunate moment, as we work together to confront the challenge presented by COVID-19, we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one and to every Oregonian who has been impacted by the pandemic."
The new deaths reported were:
- An 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 5 at Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 6 at Ashland Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 6 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 97-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Nov. 27 at Portland Providence Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 23 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 22 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 25 at Kaiser Westside Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 22 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 6 at Legacy Emanuel Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 6. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 30 at St. Mary's Medical Center Providence-Walla Walla. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 54-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 20 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The OHA noted that on Dec. 7 a death reported as an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 was an error and indeed she is alive. The number of COVID-19 related deaths have been adjusted to accommodate the error.
The OHA also reported 1,341 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 87,082.
The cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 21
- Clackamas: 114
- Clatsop: 12
- Columbia: 10
- Coos: 8
- Crook: 11
- Curry: 6
- Deschutes: 34
- Douglas: 27
- Gilliam: 1
- Grant: 7
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 8
- Jackson: 106
- Jefferson: 28
- Josephine: 25
- Klamath: 40
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 109
- Lincoln: 10
- Linn: 48
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 116
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 286
- Polk: 16
- Tillamook: 8
- Umatilla: 40
- Union: 9
- Wasco: 13
- Washington: 173
- Wheeler: 3
- Yamhill: 24
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Oregon decreased to 553 on Tuesday, 12 fewer from Monday, according to OHA. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, an increase of seven from Sunday.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
How many people have lost their businesses, jobs and lifesaving? How many in the middle class, will not risk their lifesaving in the future to start a businesses? That can be taken away, with a stroke of a pen, from politicians that are still collecting their paychecks.
It's flu season. More COVID19 is being tested than ever. Of course there will be more confirmed cases. DOH! Mostly unhealthy people are dying of COVID19, but there are less deaths now overall then in prior years. Have you heard of any school or public gathering mass shootings lately? But Kate will overreact again and follow Insley's lead to prohibit our freedom, livelihood, and destroy businesses, healthy lives and then unravel our social and economic fabrics. Go help the sick Kate and let the healthy folks live and prosper. Or just go away Kate, and let a real leader do your failed job.
How many people died in Oregon before Covid?
Of the answer you gave to the above question how many of those were elderly?
" ... highest single day loss of life ... "
Days of death are listed as; November 16, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, and December 4, 5, and 6.
Which of those 12 days is the " ... highest single day loss of life ... " ??
I doubt if the “vaccine” would have help any of these people.
