PORTLAND, OR- Governor Kate Brown laid out a rough framework for reopening industries Tuesday morning.
On the top of the list, Gov. Brown said, will be medical offices offering services and procedures currently deemed "nonessential."
Many of the services offered by The Portland Clinic would fall under this category, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Mulcaster told FOX 12 that she's glad the state will prioritize reopening them so patients can receive important care.
"We have had to shut down many of our services that we offer to many of our patient population," Dr. Mulcaster said.
The Portland Clinic has temporarily shut down two locations and consolidated services into three locations. It has also had to furlough almost 200 people on top of reducing hours and pay for another nearly 250 employees, a spokesperson said.
Mulcaster said procedures like colonoscopies, biopsies and ear tube surgeries for kids' ear infections aren't life-threatening, but they are necessary, "and if you postpone them, you're concerned about their conditioning worsening or becoming more severe over time," she said.
As the clinics put a plan in place to reopen whenever Gov. Brown gives the green light, Mulcaster said she hopes the state will give specific guidance on PPE usage, and provide enough testing so that patients and staff members can stay safe during appointments and surgeries when they can be resumed.
Other businesses that haven't been required to close completely include physical therapy clinics, chiropractors, and other manual medicine offices.
Dr. Brian Bodtker, owner of Symtrio Chiropractic Clinic, said he is already in the process of slowly reopening his practice after being closed for two weeks so he and other care providers in his office could quarantine to ensure patients would be safe from virus transmission.
"At some point bills are due and you have to stay alive, so you do it as safe as you can," Dr. Bodtker said.
After making numerous policy and sanitation adjustments, Bodtker said. He is starting to see patients this week who need acute care and are in quite a bit of pain. He's hoping those visits would prevent a future visit to the emergency room.
"It could take a burden off the health care system or the hospitals in particular," Bodtker said. "If the musculoskeletal injuries are managed by physical therapists, chiropractors and manual medicine professionals."
He said his office is asking multiple screening questions before setting up appointments, he is wearing a mask during his appointments, and he is encouraging patients who do not need to immediately be seen to stay home.
Other businesses, on the other hand, remain at a total standstill. Theaters, gyms, retail malls and nail and hair salons may have to wait a bit longer before things get back to normal.
"I want to be doing hair, every hairdresser I know wants to be doing hair right now," stylist Kathy Quinnett said.
Quinnett works at Chroma Hair Studio in Northeast Portland, which must remain closed until the governor lifts or loosens her executive order.
Currently stuck at home with no paycheck, Quinnett wonders what sort of protections will be required for stylists and estheticians to return to work when the time comes.
"If it's a matter of wearing a mask, we would all wear masks, whatever it takes," Quinnett said. "We just miss our clients; we want to be back to work."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
