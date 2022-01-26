PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Federal Reserve is getting ready to raise interest rates, most likely starting in March, to help tackle growing inflation. It’s unclear by how much interest rates will increase.
Before Wednesday’s announcement, some mortgage experts suggested rates could rise by almost a full point in 2022.
Julee Felsman is a local mortgage lender. She said you need a crystal ball to say for sure what rates could be this year, but they’re already rising.
“Since the first of the year, we’ve seen a tip up,” said Felsman.
The average 30-year fixed rate is 3.56% right now. A week ago, it was 3.45%. The week before that, 3.22%.
“And that was as low, last January, so exactly about a year ago as 2.65%,” said Felsman. “So, we’ve seen almost a 1% increase over the course of the past year.”
Felsman said rates are still historically low, though.
“During the 2000’s, as the housing market was really heating up and we had some of the busiest years of real estate we ever had, interest rates were in the five’s and six’s and we get spoiled really quickly and we lose sight of that,” said Felsman.
So, what do rising rates mean for homeowners looking at a 30-year loan?
“If you’re borrowing 500,000 dollars and interest rates increase an eighth of a percent, your mortgage payment will change by about 35 dollars,” said Felsman. “That is scalable, so if interest rates increase, three-eighths of a percent, that’s going to be close to a hundred dollars a change in monthly payment.”
While impactful, Felsman said she doesn’t think it will stop a lot of people from purchasing homes. She said it will make it less likely that someone will want to refinance if they already have a better rate.
“And for anybody who didn’t refinance in the last couple years, if you didn’t refinance in 2020 or 2021, you may want to talk with a mortgage professional and just assess your situation and see if there’s some money to be saved with interest rates where they are now,” she said. “Or, if you have seen your home value go up with the big increase in home values, a lot of people are sitting on a lot of home equity.”
Even though interest rates are rising, someone could choose to make extra payments towards their mortgage to help slash some years off of it. Watch the video below for tips on how to do that.