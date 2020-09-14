With no timeline for return, evacuees in Marion Co. left wondering on wildfire destruction

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The largest wildfire in Oregon right now is the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County, which has killed at least four people and has scorched more than 189,000 acres.
According to firefighters, that fire is zero percent contained, with videos showing scenes of destruction in towns up Highway 22.
Many people in towns such as Detroit and Idanha have not been able to get back to see their homes in person, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office saying there’s no timeline on when they may be able to return.
Many families on Monday said they have not been able to fully start that grieving process, including Zach Warden, who grew up in Detroit and earlier told FOX 12 that he and his family had escaped the flames.
On Monday, he said he knows his parent’s home was destroyed based on videos they’ve seen, but hasn’t been able to see it in person. He said it has been extremely difficult no being able to return to their special place.
Detroit’s mayor says 90 percent of the city is gone.
“This is probably like, the first time in any of our lifetime that we haven't been able to go back to Detroit and Idanha, which is kind of like, our sanctuary, it's always been our safe place, our place that we can go to get away, and we don't have that now,” Warden said. "All of us are worrying about what our property looks like, even though we know that our place is gone, you know, we still want to be able to go and look at it.”
Warden and his family evacuated on Tuesday morning. He says he knew the fire was going to be destructive, and now, his parent’s house is gone, along with many other people’s homes.
“I knew it was going to be bad, but I could never have imagined that the fire would've tore through there and done that much devastation,” Warden said.
While many families haven’t been able to grieve in person, there’s already thoughts about the future. Mayor Jim Trett says while the fires are unbelievably devastating for so many families, the community in Idanha and Detroit is resilient.
“Detroit has been described as a little piece of heaven, and it's not going to be the same for a long time,” Trett said. “We'll come back, we will get better. It'll get green again and I understand there's still patches of green, so we're dealing with that, but to know that my friends and neighbors have lost everything is just heartbreaking for me.”
And many families, including Warden’s, are already looking to rebuild with support from so many who aren’t just neighbors, but family.
"It's been almost nonstop, the love and support that we've gotten, and so our hope is to just pay it forward where we're back on our feet, and when we can pay it forward, and we just stick together and help each other rebuild and do what needs to be done get past it,” Warden said.
The sheriff’s office says there is no timeline on when people can get back in to look at their properties in the Idanha, Detroit, and North Fork areas, which were some of the hardest hit by the fires.
If you need to check on your property, call the sheriff’s office. Once a deputy is able to do that, they will call the property owner to talk over details.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
