With ongoing winds, burn bans go into effect in multiple counties

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR – March 1 marked the beginning of backyard burning season for Oregonians outside the DEQ’s burn ban area, but firefighters say some of those burns have already sparked a number of brush fires early in the season.
Some of those fires have spread quickly, including in the Clackamas Fire District, who has temporarily banned backyard burning in their jurisdiction due to ongoing high winds until further notice.
“We have good vegetation, good moisture content in the vegetation, but it’s the wind,” said Clackamas Fire Lt. Brandon Paxton. “So when we have these fires that kick up, the wind grabs those embers and pushes them out and quickly the homeowners or the occupants who are using those fires lose control."
Under the ban, backyard burning of debris - including tree trimmings, leaves and sticks - is prohibited.
The ban was put in place after a recent string of fires and close calls over the past week, Paxton said, including a brush fire in Redland on Tuesday that grew to nearly three acres before firefighters got it under control.
“It seems unseasonably early, that’s just anecdotal, but as I mentioned - we’ve had six responses since Sunday. So, our crews are busy, they’re out there, and this is typically what we see later in the season,” Paxton said.
Small backyard fires, including those that fit in 3-foot-by-3-foot pits or for cooking use, are still allowed under the Clackamas County ban. Agricultural burning is also still allowed, with a permit.
According to Paxton, the ban could be lifted in the near future if weather conditions improve and the winds die down.
Burn bans have also been put into effect for Marion and Linn counties, as well as the Aurora Fire District.
Many counties and fire jurisdictions have hotlines or social media accounts that inform the public when burn bans are in effect. To see if a ban is in effect in your area, contact your local agency.
Resources are also available on the Oregon Dept. of Environmental Quality’s website.
