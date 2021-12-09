PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – With over 2 million lights and beautiful displays for as far as the eye can see, it’s no wonder visiting The Grotto has become a holiday tradition.
The 30-plus night event incorporates light displays, choir performances, carolers and puppet shows.
Last year the event didn't happen due to the pandemic but this year The Grotto's annual Christmas Festival of Lights will be back open for the public.
Organizers say they're excited to welcome the community this holiday season.
"We're hoping this will bring a sense of normalcy to families who have come here for years," The Grotto Events and Community Outreach Coordinator, Samantha Kocher said. "The Festival of Lights has been going on for over 30 years and we hear from families who remember coming as kids and now want to bring their kids or sang in high school when they were in a choir and want to bring their kids to see their alma mater singing. So we're hoping that this will bring some Christmas spirit back to families who weren't able to experience it last year."
The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights opened Nov. 26 and runs through the end of the year.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to get into the event.
Those attending are encouraged to buy tickets online.