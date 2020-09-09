PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue has responded to more than 500 calls since Monday, with 152 of those calls occurring in the past three days.
Fire officials said they have responded to back-to-back incidents as red flag weather conditions have descended on Portland, sparking multiple wildfires in the region.
"From downed power lines to trees crashing into cars and buildings to wind-stoked fires, PF&R is working around the clock," Portland Fire & Rescue said.
Due to spreading wildfires, Portland firefighters who are part of Incident Command Teams overseen by the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office have been deployed around the state, with Portland Fire & Rescue saying it is supplying as much mutual aid as possible with still protecting Portland.
To date, fire officials say 34 Portland firefighters have been deployed across Oregon. Portland Fire & Rescue has also put five fire engines, one water tender, and one brush unit on the road to assist Clackamas County and Medford fight wildfires in those areas.
“This is an unprecedented fire event affecting our state and it requires all of us to work together as a community,” says Fire Chief Sara Boone said. "I am asking every single person in Portland to do their part to prevent fires in the city.”
Boone says fire staffing in Oregon is stretched thin. On Wednesday, she asked Portland residents to take extreme preventative measures to make sure no fires started. Some suggested measures include:
- Do not BBQ or create outdoor fires during this dangerous period.
- Do not smoke outside and make sure inside cigarette butts are extinguished fully in a non-combustible ashtray.
- Do not use any machinery that creates sparks outside.
- If you live next to a natural area, provide firefighters with the defensible space they need to protect your home. Create a buffer zone by removing weeds, brush and other vegetation.
- Sign up to receive emergency alerts at www.publicalerts.org
