PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Despite infusions of financial aid from both the state and federal governments, small businesses in and around Portland continue to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing restrictions.
In downtown Portland alone, a recent survey found 170 businesses have closed their doors temporarily.
Twenty have closed permanently, affected not only by the pandemic restrictions, but by ongoing protests and political violence.
"We're hearing a lot of suffering and a lot of deeply concerned businesses," said Andrew Hoan, President and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance.
Another survey, conducted by the National Federation of Independent Businesses, found that out of a random sample of 20,000 small businesses, one in four business owners said they would have to close their doors if economic conditions don't improve in the next six months.
"There will be no question long-term consequences to the business community. There will be permanent closures. There will be businesses who will not be returning," said Hoan.
In southeast Portland, Miranda Levin, who owns Memento PDX, has managed to stay afloat with help from a Paycheck Protection Program loan, but has had to watch closely what she buys versus what she knows she can sell.
"No one wants to be sitting on tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, or more," said Levin.
Despite uncertainty, Levin said she has no plans of closing her store.
(3) comments
absolutely!
Again thanks to our fearless leadership
I think these businesses should be able to sue Feckeless Ted and Governor Browneye for killing their businesses by letting these idiot protestors destroy our city!
