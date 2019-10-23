PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – BoltBus is expanding service in Oregon, adding stops in Salem and Corvallis, the company says.
The lines will begin service Oct. 25 with rides on Friday and Sunday. The company, owned by Greyhound, says it plans to increase service in the future.
BoltBus in Salem will operate out of the Greyhound stop.
In Corvallis, a new market, service will be at an intermodal center in the 500 block of Northwest Monroe Avenue, which is near Oregon State University, and will include Corvallis Transit and Linn-Benton Loop.
BoltBus hopes the new stops will help area students who need transportation.
Find fares, available tickets, and schedule information on the BoltBus website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.