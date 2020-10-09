With wet weather ahead, Oregon doctors urge COVID-19 precautions to avoid 'super spreader events'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The colder, wetter weather is on its way, and that has Oregon health experts and doctors concerned about a potential for an increase of transmission of COVID-19.
“We’re really urging people to look at their COVID precautions, knowing that we may have less friendly weather for being outside,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County Health Officer, said.
Vines said that Oregonians should not gather indoors with people they do not live with. These precautions can also help prevent ‘super spreader events.’ She explained that it’s not so much about the event as it is about the person who is infected.
“It tends to be someone who has the virus, who doesn’t know they have the virus, they may be a social butterfly, so they may have a lot of face-to-face contact,” Vines said. “And if they’re not taking precautions then they can potentially spread the virus to many, many people over many, many days.”
Dr. Christina Lancioni specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at OHSU. She said the risks of spreading or transmitting COVID-19 increase when people are indoors because of ventilation and being in smaller spaces.
“We can’t have the big Thanksgiving dinner with 16 people from four households at the same table. We can’t do that this year, it’s not safe,” Lancioni said.
She also warned that outdoor gatherings are not a free pass.
“So, if I’m shoulder to shoulder to someone outdoors within six feet, that droplet transmission still can happen, that contact transmission can still happen. So when we’re outdoors it is much safer but it doesn’t mean we can disregard all the other guidelines,” Lancioni said.
Vines also said everyone needs to get a flu shot because it is also flu season. She said people can get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
"“We can’t have the big Thanksgiving dinner with 16 people from four households at the same table. We can’t do that this year ... " 🤣 Wanna' bet?
